Vaarad Ventures Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 510% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Vaarad Ventures shares closed at 7.71 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.97% returns over the last 6 months and 96.18% over the last 12 months.