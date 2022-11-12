Va Tech Wabag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore in September 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 503.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.87% from Rs. 19.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.41 crore in September 2022 up 34.27% from Rs. 46.48 crore in September 2021.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 276.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.