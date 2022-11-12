 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Va Tech Wabag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore in September 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 503.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.87% from Rs. 19.46 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.41 crore in September 2022 up 34.27% from Rs. 46.48 crore in September 2021.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 276.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.

Va Tech Wabag
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 572.98 484.91 503.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 572.98 484.91 503.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 454.22 393.73 390.32
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 0.61 0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.69 41.34 37.80
Depreciation 1.07 1.07 1.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.94 32.24 30.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.91 15.92 43.18
Other Income 23.43 32.53 1.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.34 48.45 45.11
Interest 15.99 14.55 19.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.35 33.90 25.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.35 33.90 25.92
Tax 11.32 8.46 6.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.03 25.44 19.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.03 25.44 19.46
Equity Share Capital 12.44 12.44 12.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.48 4.10 3.13
Diluted EPS 5.48 4.10 3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.48 4.10 3.13
Diluted EPS 5.48 4.10 3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
