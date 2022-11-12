English
    Va Tech Wabag Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore, up 13.74% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 572.98 crore in September 2022 up 13.74% from Rs. 503.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.03 crore in September 2022 up 74.87% from Rs. 19.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.41 crore in September 2022 up 34.27% from Rs. 46.48 crore in September 2021.

    Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in September 2021.

    Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 276.25 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.29% returns over the last 6 months and -20.77% over the last 12 months.

    Va Tech Wabag
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations572.98484.91503.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations572.98484.91503.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials454.22393.73390.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.610.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.6941.3437.80
    Depreciation1.071.071.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.9432.2430.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.9115.9243.18
    Other Income23.4332.531.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.3448.4545.11
    Interest15.9914.5519.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.3533.9025.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.3533.9025.92
    Tax11.328.466.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.0325.4419.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.0325.4419.46
    Equity Share Capital12.4412.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.484.103.13
    Diluted EPS5.484.103.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.484.103.13
    Diluted EPS5.484.103.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

