Va Tech Wabag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.56 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 748.56 crore in March 2023 up 14.62% from Rs. 653.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.48 crore in March 2023 down 397.08% from Rs. 32.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.85 crore in March 2023 up 109.05% from Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2022.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 426.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and 77.77% over the last 12 months.