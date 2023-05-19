English
    Va Tech Wabag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.56 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 748.56 crore in March 2023 up 14.62% from Rs. 653.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.48 crore in March 2023 down 397.08% from Rs. 32.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.85 crore in March 2023 up 109.05% from Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2022.

    Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 426.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and 77.77% over the last 12 months.

    Va Tech Wabag
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations748.56518.85653.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations748.56518.85653.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials542.89383.31510.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.34-0.94-1.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost44.7540.0443.52
    Depreciation0.991.021.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.7238.4949.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.5556.9349.30
    Other Income2.317.9212.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.8664.8561.73
    Interest14.8914.6419.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax115.9750.2142.19
    Exceptional Items-243.38----
    P/L Before Tax-127.4150.2142.19
    Tax-31.9312.9410.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-95.4837.2732.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-95.4837.2732.14
    Equity Share Capital12.4412.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.376.005.20
    Diluted EPS-15.376.005.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-15.376.005.20
    Diluted EPS-15.376.005.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 07:56 pm