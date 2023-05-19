Va Tech Wabag Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 748.56 crore, up 14.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:
Net Sales at Rs 748.56 crore in March 2023 up 14.62% from Rs. 653.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.48 crore in March 2023 down 397.08% from Rs. 32.14 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.85 crore in March 2023 up 109.05% from Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2022.
Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 426.55 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.99% returns over the last 6 months and 77.77% over the last 12 months.
|Va Tech Wabag
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|748.56
|518.85
|653.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|748.56
|518.85
|653.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|542.89
|383.31
|510.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.34
|-0.94
|-1.31
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|44.75
|40.04
|43.52
|Depreciation
|0.99
|1.02
|1.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.72
|38.49
|49.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|128.55
|56.93
|49.30
|Other Income
|2.31
|7.92
|12.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|130.86
|64.85
|61.73
|Interest
|14.89
|14.64
|19.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|115.97
|50.21
|42.19
|Exceptional Items
|-243.38
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-127.41
|50.21
|42.19
|Tax
|-31.93
|12.94
|10.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-95.48
|37.27
|32.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-95.48
|37.27
|32.14
|Equity Share Capital
|12.44
|12.44
|12.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.37
|6.00
|5.20
|Diluted EPS
|-15.37
|6.00
|5.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-15.37
|6.00
|5.20
|Diluted EPS
|-15.37
|6.00
|5.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited