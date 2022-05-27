 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Va Tech Wabag Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 653.10 crore, down 6.66% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

Net Sales at Rs 653.10 crore in March 2022 down 6.66% from Rs. 699.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.14 crore in March 2022 down 2.07% from Rs. 32.82 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.07 crore in March 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 62.98 crore in March 2021.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.70 in March 2021.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 230.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.31% returns over the last 6 months and -15.59% over the last 12 months.

Va Tech Wabag
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 653.10 516.16 699.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 653.10 516.16 699.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 510.62 403.29 567.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.31 0.21 -1.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.52 40.60 29.55
Depreciation 1.34 1.18 1.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 49.63 14.84 42.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.30 56.04 60.10
Other Income 12.43 2.93 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.73 58.97 61.47
Interest 19.54 18.80 17.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 42.19 40.17 44.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 42.19 40.17 44.02
Tax 10.05 9.99 11.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.14 30.18 32.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.14 30.18 32.82
Equity Share Capital 12.44 12.44 12.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.20 4.85 5.70
Diluted EPS 5.20 4.85 5.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.20 4.85 5.70
Diluted EPS 5.20 4.85 5.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Va Tech Wabag
first published: May 27, 2022 08:01 pm
