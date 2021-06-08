Va Tech Wabag Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 699.72 crore, up 42.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 699.72 crore in March 2021 up 42.39% from Rs. 491.40 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.82 crore in March 2021 up 2278.26% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.98 crore in March 2021 up 108.96% from Rs. 30.14 crore in March 2020.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 5.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2020.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 299.40 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.98% returns over the last 6 months and 153.84% over the last 12 months.