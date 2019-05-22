Va Tech Wabag Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 435.44 crore, down 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.44 crore in March 2019 down 18.54% from Rs. 534.57 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.73 crore in March 2019 up 46.26% from Rs. 26.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.22 crore in March 2019 down 23.71% from Rs. 48.79 crore in March 2018.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 7.09 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.92 in March 2018.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 309.05 on May 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.78% returns over the last 6 months and -32.00% over the last 12 months.