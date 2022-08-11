 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Va Tech Wabag Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.91 crore, up 3.26% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

Net Sales at Rs 484.91 crore in June 2022 up 3.26% from Rs. 469.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.44 crore in June 2022 up 144.62% from Rs. 10.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.52 crore in June 2022 up 51.86% from Rs. 32.61 crore in June 2021.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 4.10 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.67 in June 2021.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 245.65 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -29.10% over the last 12 months.

Va Tech Wabag
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 484.91 653.10 469.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 484.91 653.10 469.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 393.73 510.62 395.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.61 -1.31 0.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.34 43.52 34.09
Depreciation 1.07 1.34 1.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.24 49.63 17.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.92 49.30 20.21
Other Income 32.53 12.43 10.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.45 61.73 31.18
Interest 14.55 19.54 17.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.90 42.19 13.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.90 42.19 13.82
Tax 8.46 10.05 3.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.44 32.14 10.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.44 32.14 10.40
Equity Share Capital 12.44 12.44 12.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 5.20 1.67
Diluted EPS 4.10 5.20 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.10 5.20 1.67
Diluted EPS 4.10 5.20 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:22 am
