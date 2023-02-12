 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Va Tech Wabag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.85 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

Net Sales at Rs 518.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 516.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 30.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.87 crore in December 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2021.

Va Tech Wabag
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 518.85 572.98 516.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 518.85 572.98 516.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 383.31 454.22 403.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.94 0.15 0.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.04 41.69 40.60
Depreciation 1.02 1.07 1.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.49 37.94 14.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.93 37.91 56.04
Other Income 7.92 23.43 2.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.85 61.34 58.97
Interest 14.64 15.99 18.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.21 45.35 40.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 50.21 45.35 40.17
Tax 12.94 11.32 9.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.27 34.03 30.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.27 34.03 30.18
Equity Share Capital 12.44 12.44 12.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 5.48 4.85
Diluted EPS 6.00 5.48 4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 5.48 4.85
Diluted EPS 6.00 5.48 4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited