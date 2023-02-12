Va Tech Wabag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.85 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 516.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 30.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.87 crore in December 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2021.