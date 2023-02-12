English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Va Tech Wabag Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.85 crore, up 0.52% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 518.85 crore in December 2022 up 0.52% from Rs. 516.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.27 crore in December 2022 up 23.49% from Rs. 30.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.87 crore in December 2022 up 9.51% from Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2021.

    Va Tech Wabag
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations518.85572.98516.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations518.85572.98516.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials383.31454.22403.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.940.150.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0441.6940.60
    Depreciation1.021.071.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.4937.9414.84
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.9337.9156.04
    Other Income7.9223.432.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.8561.3458.97
    Interest14.6415.9918.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.2145.3540.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.2145.3540.17
    Tax12.9411.329.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.2734.0330.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.2734.0330.18
    Equity Share Capital12.4412.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.005.484.85
    Diluted EPS6.005.484.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.005.484.85
    Diluted EPS6.005.484.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited