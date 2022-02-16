Va Tech Wabag Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 516.16 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 516.16 crore in December 2021 up 1.36% from Rs. 509.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.18 crore in December 2021 up 7.36% from Rs. 28.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.15 crore in December 2021 up 2.7% from Rs. 58.57 crore in December 2020.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.93 in December 2020.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 293.95 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and 20.59% over the last 12 months.