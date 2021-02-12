MARKET NEWS

Va Tech Wabag Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 509.23 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

February 12, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

Net Sales at Rs 509.23 crore in December 2020 up 4.33% from Rs. 488.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.11 crore in December 2020 up 43.93% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.57 crore in December 2020 up 9.68% from Rs. 53.40 crore in December 2019.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 4.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2019.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 207.90 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)

Va Tech Wabag
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations509.23352.52488.10
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations509.23352.52488.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials403.69----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.760.901.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost26.8425.8533.63
Depreciation1.481.511.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses26.26295.20403.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.7229.0648.18
Other Income5.371.973.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.0931.0351.79
Interest19.5220.2420.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.5710.7931.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax37.5710.7931.37
Tax9.462.7711.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.118.0219.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.118.0219.53
Equity Share Capital12.4412.4410.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.931.463.57
Diluted EPS4.931.463.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.931.463.57
Diluted EPS4.931.463.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Va Tech Wabag
first published: Feb 12, 2021 11:00 am

