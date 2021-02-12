Va Tech Wabag Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 509.23 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 509.23 crore in December 2020 up 4.33% from Rs. 488.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.11 crore in December 2020 up 43.93% from Rs. 19.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.57 crore in December 2020 up 9.68% from Rs. 53.40 crore in December 2019.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 4.93 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.57 in December 2019.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 207.90 on February 11, 2021 (NSE)