Va Tech Wabag Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 451.57 crore, down 2.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 451.57 crore in December 2018 down 2.02% from Rs. 460.89 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.95 crore in December 2018 down 36.92% from Rs. 41.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.85 crore in December 2018 down 21.73% from Rs. 70.08 crore in December 2017.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.53 in December 2017.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 290.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -49.16% over the last 12 months.