VA Tech Wabag Q1 result: Net profit rises 65% to Rs 49.6 crore

VA Tech Wabag on August 11 reported a 65.33 percent jump in net profit at Rs 49.6 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The water treatment company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

It posted a net loss of Rs 111.9 crore in the previous quarter, the firm said in an exchange filing.

Revenue from operations fell to Rs 552.8 crore from Rs 631.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed to Rs 64 crore from Rs 39.20 crore in Q1 FY23.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag were trading 0.54 percent up at Rs 516.65 on the BSE in late afternoon trade. The stock has gained 56 percent this year and doubled over the past year.

