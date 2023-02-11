VA Tech WABAG Ltd reports Q3 consolidated PAT at Rs 46.54 crore

Representative image

Water treatment company VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 at Rs 46.54 crore, the company said on Saturday.

The firm had registered consolidated PAT at Rs 45.49 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2022, the consolidated profit grew to Rs 122.88 crore from Rs 85.99 crore registered a year ago.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 653.60 crore from Rs 750.94 crore recorded same period last year. For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2022, the company declared a total income of Rs 2,088.31 crore as against Rs 2,110.19 crore registered same period of last year.

"Our focus on technology, industrial and international projects continue to lead us on the path of profitable growth. We continue to be well-placed in few large desalination and wastewater treatment orders which we expect to realise soon," company chairman and managing director Rajiv Mittal said.

"We are also on track to continue being cash positive by end of the financial year," he said.

VA Tech WABAG has an order book of over Rs 10,000 crore including those secured from framework contracts, the company said.