    VA Tech WABAG Ltd Result: Standalone profit at Rs 32.14 cr

    PTI
    May 28, 2022 / 07:58 PM IST
    Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman Rajiv Mittal said, "We continue to maintain our order book position of over Rs 10,000 crore along with our steady revenue growth."

    VA Tech WABAG Ltd has reported standalone profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 at Rs 32.14 crore, the company said on Saturday. The city-based water treatment player had reported standalone profit at Rs 32.82 crore registered corresponding quarter previous year, a company statement said in Chennai.

    For the year ending March 31, 2022 the standalone profit grew to Rs 92.18 crore from Rs 73.03 crore registered year ago. The standalone total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 665.53 crore, as against Rs 701.09 crore registered corresponding quarter previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2022 standalone total income went up to Rs 2,170.87 crore, from Rs 1,852.89 crore registered last year.

    The company in a statement, said the order intake during the year ending March 31, 2022 was at Rs 3,647 crore pushing the overall order book to breach Rs 10,000 crore including framework contacts. Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman Rajiv Mittal said, "We continue to maintain our order book position of over Rs 10,000 crore along with our steady revenue growth."

    "As has been our commitment, once again we deliver a profitable growth in this year as well. We continue to remain cash positive, which is very heartening to note," he said.



