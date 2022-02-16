English
    Va Tech Wabag: Lack of fresh orders, core earnings may affect near-term show

    Expect earnings of Va Tech Wabag to moderate in the near term mostly due to slow execution

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    February 16, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    Va Tech Wabag: Lack of fresh orders, core earnings may affect near-term show

    Representative image

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Unlike other engineering companies that have seen a good recovery, VA Tech Wabag, which is into water and water treatment, continues to struggle in the absence of fresh orders and a meaningful improvement in execution. Despite huge opportunities, orders have remained stagnant in the last few quarters. The December quarter was expected to be better in terms of orders and execution. However, the company has reported a 6 percent decline in consolidated revenue becasue of lower execution. On the other...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers