Va Tech Wabag Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 636.12 crore, down 15.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 636.12 crore in September 2019 down 15.41% from Rs. 751.96 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.09 crore in September 2019 down 24.39% from Rs. 35.83 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.93 crore in September 2019 up 5.8% from Rs. 63.26 crore in September 2018.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.85 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.28 in September 2018.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 180.35 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.38% over the last 12 months.