Va Tech Wabag Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 999.25 crore, up 27.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 999.25 crore in March 2021 up 27.28% from Rs. 785.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.53 crore in March 2021 up 52.71% from Rs. 30.47 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.95 crore in March 2021 up 1.98% from Rs. 76.44 crore in March 2020.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.52 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2020.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 299.40 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 46.98% returns over the last 6 months and 153.84% over the last 12 months.