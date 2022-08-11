 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Va Tech Wabag Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 631.68 crore, down 4% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

Net Sales at Rs 631.68 crore in June 2022 down 4% from Rs. 658.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.14 crore in June 2022 up 97.9% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.00 crore in June 2022 up 19.23% from Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2021.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2021.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 245.65 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -29.10% over the last 12 months.

Va Tech Wabag
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 631.68 891.86 658.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 631.68 891.86 658.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 504.32 680.73 538.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.34 2.27 -3.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.48 65.69 59.63
Depreciation 2.25 2.54 2.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 42.40 71.67 30.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.57 68.96 30.03
Other Income 33.18 9.64 14.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.75 78.60 44.31
Interest 16.40 23.50 19.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.35 55.10 24.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.35 55.10 24.54
Tax 9.27 10.49 5.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.08 44.61 18.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.08 44.61 18.87
Minority Interest 0.26 -- 0.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.80 1.46 -4.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.14 46.07 15.23
Equity Share Capital 12.44 12.44 12.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 7.70 2.45
Diluted EPS 4.40 7.70 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.40 7.70 2.45
Diluted EPS 4.40 7.70 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Va Tech Wabag
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.