Va Tech Wabag Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 631.68 crore, down 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.68 crore in June 2022 down 4% from Rs. 658.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.14 crore in June 2022 up 97.9% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.00 crore in June 2022 up 19.23% from Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2021.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.45 in June 2021.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 245.65 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and -29.10% over the last 12 months.