Va Tech Wabag Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 658.00 crore, up 52.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 658.00 crore in June 2021 up 52.71% from Rs. 430.87 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2021 up 172.94% from Rs. 5.58 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.97 crore in June 2021 up 55.53% from Rs. 30.20 crore in June 2020.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.95 in June 2020.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 346.45 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.64% returns over the last 6 months and 146.58% over the last 12 months.