Va Tech Wabag Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore, down 12.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 745.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.14 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 44.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 81.68 crore in December 2021.