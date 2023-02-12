 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Va Tech Wabag Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore, down 12.6% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 745.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.14 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 44.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 81.68 crore in December 2021.

Va Tech Wabag
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 651.56 750.38 745.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 651.56 750.38 745.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 464.61 586.75 570.03
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.22 -2.56 3.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.28 64.40 65.18
Depreciation 2.18 2.23 2.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.04 48.05 30.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.67 51.51 73.89
Other Income 2.04 22.86 5.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.71 74.37 79.35
Interest 16.22 17.01 22.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.49 57.36 57.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.49 57.36 57.08
Tax 13.34 13.18 10.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.15 44.18 46.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.15 44.18 46.17
Minority Interest 0.60 0.21 -1.33
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.39 2.28 -0.68
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.14 46.67 44.16
Equity Share Capital 12.44 12.44 12.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.62 6.37 6.41
Diluted EPS 12.62 6.37 6.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.62 6.37 6.41
Diluted EPS 12.62 6.37 6.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited