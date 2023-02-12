Va Tech Wabag Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore, down 12.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 745.48 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.14 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 44.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 81.68 crore in December 2021.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has increased to Rs. 12.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.41 in December 2021.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 324.00 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.89% returns over the last 6 months and 4.35% over the last 12 months.