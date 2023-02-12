English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Va Tech Wabag Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore, down 12.6% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 651.56 crore in December 2022 down 12.6% from Rs. 745.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.14 crore in December 2022 up 6.75% from Rs. 44.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in December 2022 down 5.86% from Rs. 81.68 crore in December 2021.

    Va Tech Wabag
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations651.56750.38745.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations651.56750.38745.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials464.61586.75570.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.22-2.563.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.2864.4065.18
    Depreciation2.182.232.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.0448.0530.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.6751.5173.89
    Other Income2.0422.865.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.7174.3779.35
    Interest16.2217.0122.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.4957.3657.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.4957.3657.08
    Tax13.3413.1810.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.1544.1846.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.1544.1846.17
    Minority Interest0.600.21-1.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.392.28-0.68
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.1446.6744.16
    Equity Share Capital12.4412.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.626.376.41
    Diluted EPS12.626.376.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.626.376.41
    Diluted EPS12.626.376.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited