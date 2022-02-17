English
    Va Tech Wabag Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 745.48 crore, down 6.35% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Va Tech Wabag are:

    Net Sales at Rs 745.48 crore in December 2021 down 6.35% from Rs. 796.02 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.16 crore in December 2021 up 5.7% from Rs. 41.78 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.68 crore in December 2021 up 10.68% from Rs. 73.80 crore in December 2020.

    Va Tech Wabag EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.41 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.55 in December 2020.

    Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 321.75 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.12% returns over the last 6 months and 34.48% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations745.48683.96796.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations745.48683.96796.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials570.03518.77635.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.06-4.67-0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.1860.1650.49
    Depreciation2.332.603.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.9953.1240.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.8953.9867.17
    Other Income5.463.013.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.3556.9970.78
    Interest22.2722.1622.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax57.0834.8347.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax57.0834.8347.91
    Tax10.919.2612.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.1725.5735.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.1725.5735.87
    Minority Interest-1.330.293.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.680.362.17
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.1626.2241.78
    Equity Share Capital12.4412.4412.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.414.228.55
    Diluted EPS6.414.228.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.414.228.55
    Diluted EPS6.414.228.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2022 11:00 am

