Va Tech Wabag Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 661.90 crore, down 23.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 661.90 crore in December 2018 down 23.45% from Rs. 864.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2018 down 56.96% from Rs. 35.83 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.84 crore in December 2018 down 36.52% from Rs. 78.51 crore in December 2017.

Va Tech Wabag EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.22 in December 2017.

Va Tech Wabag shares closed at 290.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -49.16% over the last 12 months.