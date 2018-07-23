Va Tech Q1 PAT seen up 9.8% YoY to Rs. 9.2 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Mid Cap sector. The brokerage house expects Va Tech to report net profit at Rs. 9.2 crore up 9.8% year-on-year (down 84.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 27 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 757.7 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 48 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 49.3 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.