 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

V2 Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 149.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2022 down 158.89% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2021.

V2 Retail shares closed at 106.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.11% over the last 12 months.

V2 Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 194.51 211.28 149.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 194.51 211.28 149.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 135.94 130.81 131.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.35 19.04 -27.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.79 18.11 14.31
Depreciation 14.95 15.68 14.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.11 21.68 17.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.62 5.97 0.27
Other Income 0.92 0.89 2.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.71 6.86 2.29
Interest 10.95 9.53 8.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.65 -2.67 -6.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -17.65 -2.67 -6.70
Tax -4.26 -0.58 -1.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.39 -2.09 -5.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.39 -2.09 -5.17
Equity Share Capital 34.39 34.39 34.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.89 -0.61 -1.50
Diluted EPS -3.89 -0.61 -1.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.89 -0.61 -1.50
Diluted EPS -3.89 -0.61 -1.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #V2 Retail
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:45 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.