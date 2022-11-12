V2 Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 149.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2022 down 158.89% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2021.
V2 Retail shares closed at 106.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.11% over the last 12 months.
|
|V2 Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|194.51
|211.28
|149.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|194.51
|211.28
|149.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|135.94
|130.81
|131.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.35
|19.04
|-27.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.79
|18.11
|14.31
|Depreciation
|14.95
|15.68
|14.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.11
|21.68
|17.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.62
|5.97
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.92
|0.89
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.71
|6.86
|2.29
|Interest
|10.95
|9.53
|8.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.65
|-2.67
|-6.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.65
|-2.67
|-6.70
|Tax
|-4.26
|-0.58
|-1.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.39
|-2.09
|-5.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.39
|-2.09
|-5.17
|Equity Share Capital
|34.39
|34.39
|34.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.89
|-0.61
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.89
|-0.61
|-1.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.89
|-0.61
|-1.50
|Diluted EPS
|-3.89
|-0.61
|-1.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited