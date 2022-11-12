V2 Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 149.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2022 down 158.89% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2021.

V2 Retail shares closed at 106.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.11% over the last 12 months.