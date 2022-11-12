English
    V2 Retail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.51 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 149.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.39 crore in September 2022 down 158.89% from Rs. 5.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2022 down 50.21% from Rs. 16.55 crore in September 2021.

    V2 Retail shares closed at 106.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.89% returns over the last 6 months and -44.11% over the last 12 months.

    V2 Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.51211.28149.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.51211.28149.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods135.94130.81131.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.3519.04-27.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7918.1114.31
    Depreciation14.9515.6814.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1121.6817.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.625.970.27
    Other Income0.920.892.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.716.862.29
    Interest10.959.538.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.65-2.67-6.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-17.65-2.67-6.70
    Tax-4.26-0.58-1.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.39-2.09-5.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.39-2.09-5.17
    Equity Share Capital34.3934.3934.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.89-0.61-1.50
    Diluted EPS-3.89-0.61-1.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.89-0.61-1.50
    Diluted EPS-3.89-0.61-1.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

