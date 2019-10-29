V2 Retail Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.68 crore, down 3.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.68 crore in September 2019 down 3.21% from Rs. 155.67 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.45 crore in September 2019 up 43.62% from Rs. 18.53 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.82 crore in September 2019 up 526.71% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2018.

V2 Retail shares closed at 123.35 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.51% returns over the last 6 months and -59.41% over the last 12 months.