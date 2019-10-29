V2 Retail Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 150.68 crore, down 3.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 150.68 crore in September 2019 down 3.21% from Rs. 155.67 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.45 crore in September 2019 up 43.62% from Rs. 18.53 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.82 crore in September 2019 up 526.71% from Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2018.
V2 Retail shares closed at 123.35 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.51% returns over the last 6 months and -59.41% over the last 12 months.
|V2 Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.68
|202.35
|155.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.68
|202.35
|155.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|130.50
|111.65
|157.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.58
|31.61
|-48.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.55
|15.60
|20.26
|Depreciation
|13.40
|12.64
|3.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.56
|15.90
|33.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.75
|14.95
|-11.42
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.15
|5.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.58
|15.10
|-6.27
|Interest
|8.10
|7.38
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.68
|7.72
|-6.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-25.30
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.68
|7.72
|-31.69
|Tax
|0.77
|-3.72
|-13.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.45
|11.45
|-18.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.45
|11.45
|-18.53
|Equity Share Capital
|34.07
|34.07
|34.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|3.36
|-5.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|3.36
|-5.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.07
|3.36
|-5.44
|Diluted EPS
|-3.07
|3.36
|-5.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
