    V2 Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore in March 2023 up 22.23% from Rs. 158.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2023 up 13.66% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2023 up 59.26% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.

    V2 Retail shares closed at 78.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.68% returns over the last 6 months and -37.43% over the last 12 months.

    V2 Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.43239.66158.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.43239.66158.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods179.69128.92137.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.3029.07-19.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.9922.8017.11
    Depreciation16.4816.8212.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4921.6017.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.9120.45-7.16
    Other Income2.042.303.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.8622.75-3.72
    Interest9.1910.229.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.0512.53-12.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.0512.53-12.95
    Tax-2.883.23-3.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.179.30-9.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.179.30-9.47
    Equity Share Capital34.3934.3934.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.382.70-2.76
    Diluted EPS-2.382.69-2.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.382.70-2.76
    Diluted EPS-2.382.69-2.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

