V2 Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore in March 2023 up 22.23% from Rs. 158.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2023 up 13.66% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2023 up 59.26% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.
V2 Retail shares closed at 78.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.68% returns over the last 6 months and -37.43% over the last 12 months.
|V2 Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.43
|239.66
|158.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.43
|239.66
|158.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|179.69
|128.92
|137.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.30
|29.07
|-19.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.99
|22.80
|17.11
|Depreciation
|16.48
|16.82
|12.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.49
|21.60
|17.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.91
|20.45
|-7.16
|Other Income
|2.04
|2.30
|3.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.86
|22.75
|-3.72
|Interest
|9.19
|10.22
|9.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.05
|12.53
|-12.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.05
|12.53
|-12.95
|Tax
|-2.88
|3.23
|-3.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.17
|9.30
|-9.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.17
|9.30
|-9.47
|Equity Share Capital
|34.39
|34.39
|34.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|2.70
|-2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|2.69
|-2.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|2.70
|-2.76
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|2.69
|-2.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited