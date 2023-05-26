V2 Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore in March 2023 up 22.23% from Rs. 158.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2023 up 13.66% from Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2023 up 59.26% from Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022.

V2 Retail shares closed at 78.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.68% returns over the last 6 months and -37.43% over the last 12 months.