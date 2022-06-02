V2 Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 189.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 down 25.18% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

V2 Retail shares closed at 117.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.66% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.