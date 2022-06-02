 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V2 Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 189.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 down 25.18% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.

V2 Retail shares closed at 117.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.66% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.

V2 Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.25 238.89 189.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.25 238.89 189.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 137.19 121.38 204.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.06 41.21 -56.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.11 17.51 16.50
Depreciation 12.90 14.55 14.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.27 19.95 21.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.16 24.29 -10.30
Other Income 3.45 1.04 8.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.72 25.33 -1.92
Interest 9.23 8.96 8.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.95 16.37 -10.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.95 16.37 -10.71
Tax -3.48 4.46 -2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.47 11.92 -8.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.47 11.92 -8.61
Equity Share Capital 34.39 34.39 34.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 3.48 -2.53
Diluted EPS -2.76 3.47 -2.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.76 3.48 -2.53
Diluted EPS -2.76 3.47 -2.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
