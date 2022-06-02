V2 Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 189.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.47 crore in March 2022 down 9.92% from Rs. 8.61 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 down 25.18% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2021.
V2 Retail shares closed at 117.30 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.66% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.
|V2 Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.25
|238.89
|189.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.25
|238.89
|189.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|137.19
|121.38
|204.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.06
|41.21
|-56.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.11
|17.51
|16.50
|Depreciation
|12.90
|14.55
|14.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.27
|19.95
|21.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.16
|24.29
|-10.30
|Other Income
|3.45
|1.04
|8.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.72
|25.33
|-1.92
|Interest
|9.23
|8.96
|8.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.95
|16.37
|-10.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.95
|16.37
|-10.71
|Tax
|-3.48
|4.46
|-2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.47
|11.92
|-8.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.47
|11.92
|-8.61
|Equity Share Capital
|34.39
|34.39
|34.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|3.48
|-2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|3.47
|-2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.76
|3.48
|-2.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|3.47
|-2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited