V2 Retail Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 238.89 crore, up 5.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.89 crore in December 2021 up 5.07% from Rs. 227.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.92 crore in December 2021 down 13.73% from Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.88 crore in December 2021 down 4.87% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2020.

V2 Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.05 in December 2020.

V2 Retail shares closed at 153.70 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.44% returns over the last 6 months and 1.92% over the last 12 months.