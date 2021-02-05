V2 Retail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 227.36 crore, up 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 227.36 crore in December 2020 up 3.8% from Rs. 219.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.81 crore in December 2020 down 33.45% from Rs. 20.76 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2020 up 19.46% from Rs. 35.09 crore in December 2019.

V2 Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.09 in December 2019.

V2 Retail shares closed at 139.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 208.89% returns over the last 6 months and 47.25% over the last 12 months.