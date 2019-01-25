V2 Retail Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 241.08 crore, up 58.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.08 crore in December 2018 up 58.24% from Rs. 152.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.59 crore in December 2018 up 72.6% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.88 crore in December 2018 up 39.26% from Rs. 23.61 crore in December 2017.

V2 Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.30 in December 2017.

V2 Retail shares closed at 280.65 on January 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.30% returns over the last 6 months and -35.16% over the last 12 months.