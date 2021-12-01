MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

V2 Retail Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore, up 75.93% Y-o-Y

December 01, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore in September 2021 up 75.93% from Rs. 85.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021 up 61.47% from Rs. 8.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.55 crore in September 2021 up 102.38% from Rs. 9.66 crore in September 2020.

V2 Retail shares closed at 155.55 on November 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 75.07% over the last 12 months.

V2 Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations149.5382.5585.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations149.5382.5585.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.494.893.45
Purchase of Traded Goods116.4637.7557.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.7013.07-3.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.589.659.79
Depreciation14.7415.3513.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.1916.4113.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.79-14.56-8.88
Other Income2.029.155.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.81-5.42-3.34
Interest9.089.016.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.27-14.42-10.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-4.27-14.42-10.28
Tax-1.13-3.11-2.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.14-11.31-8.15
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.14-11.31-8.15
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.14-11.31-8.15
Equity Share Capital34.3934.1134.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.91-3.32-2.39
Diluted EPS-0.91-3.31-2.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.91-3.32-2.39
Diluted EPS-0.91-3.31-2.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #V2 Retail
first published: Dec 1, 2021 07:11 pm

