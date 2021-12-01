V2 Retail Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore, up 75.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.53 crore in September 2021 up 75.93% from Rs. 85.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021 up 61.47% from Rs. 8.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.55 crore in September 2021 up 102.38% from Rs. 9.66 crore in September 2020.

V2 Retail shares closed at 155.55 on November 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.94% returns over the last 6 months and 75.07% over the last 12 months.