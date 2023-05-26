V2 Retail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore in March 2023 up 22.23% from Rs. 158.25 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2023 up 61.5% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022.
V2 Retail shares closed at 78.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.68% returns over the last 6 months and -37.43% over the last 12 months.
|V2 Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|193.43
|239.66
|158.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|193.43
|239.66
|158.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.06
|13.84
|6.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|157.66
|103.47
|127.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.76
|31.30
|-19.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.97
|24.64
|18.71
|Depreciation
|17.33
|17.60
|13.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.27
|28.28
|18.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|20.53
|-7.19
|Other Income
|2.13
|2.39
|3.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|22.92
|-3.53
|Interest
|9.36
|10.42
|9.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.32
|12.50
|-12.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.32
|12.50
|-12.94
|Tax
|-2.62
|3.19
|-3.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.71
|9.32
|-9.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.71
|9.32
|-9.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.71
|9.32
|-9.51
|Equity Share Capital
|34.39
|34.39
|34.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|2.71
|-2.77
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|2.69
|-2.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.24
|2.71
|-2.77
|Diluted EPS
|-2.24
|2.69
|-2.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited