V2 Retail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore in March 2023 up 22.23% from Rs. 158.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2023 up 61.5% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022.

V2 Retail shares closed at 78.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.68% returns over the last 6 months and -37.43% over the last 12 months.