    V2 Retail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore, up 22.23% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 193.43 crore in March 2023 up 22.23% from Rs. 158.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2023 up 18.98% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2023 up 61.5% from Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022.

    V2 Retail shares closed at 78.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.68% returns over the last 6 months and -37.43% over the last 12 months.

    V2 Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations193.43239.66158.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations193.43239.66158.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.0613.846.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods157.66103.47127.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.7631.30-19.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.9724.6418.71
    Depreciation17.3317.6013.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.2728.2818.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.0920.53-7.19
    Other Income2.132.393.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.9722.92-3.53
    Interest9.3610.429.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.3212.50-12.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.3212.50-12.94
    Tax-2.623.19-3.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.719.32-9.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.719.32-9.51
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-7.719.32-9.51
    Equity Share Capital34.3934.3934.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.242.71-2.77
    Diluted EPS-2.242.69-2.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.242.71-2.77
    Diluted EPS-2.242.69-2.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 12:27 pm