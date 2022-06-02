V2 Retail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 189.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2021.

V2 Retail shares closed at 117.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -4.62% over the last 12 months.