V2 Retail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 189.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2021.
V2 Retail shares closed at 117.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -4.62% over the last 12 months.
|
|V2 Retail
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|158.25
|238.89
|189.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|158.25
|238.89
|189.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.28
|7.61
|7.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|127.38
|109.31
|203.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-19.00
|42.14
|-64.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.71
|19.07
|17.86
|Depreciation
|13.66
|15.09
|14.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.41
|20.89
|22.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.19
|24.78
|-12.20
|Other Income
|3.66
|1.07
|8.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|25.85
|-3.79
|Interest
|9.41
|9.07
|8.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.94
|16.78
|-12.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.94
|16.78
|-12.76
|Tax
|-3.43
|4.49
|-2.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.51
|12.29
|-10.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.51
|12.29
|-10.27
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.51
|12.29
|-10.27
|Equity Share Capital
|34.39
|34.39
|34.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|3.58
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|3.58
|-3.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.77
|3.58
|-3.01
|Diluted EPS
|-2.76
|3.58
|-3.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited