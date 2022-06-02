 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V2 Retail Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore, down 16.41% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.25 crore in March 2022 down 16.41% from Rs. 189.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2022 up 7.36% from Rs. 10.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.13 crore in March 2022 down 6.72% from Rs. 10.86 crore in March 2021.

V2 Retail shares closed at 117.70 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -4.62% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 158.25 238.89 189.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 158.25 238.89 189.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.28 7.61 7.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 127.38 109.31 203.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.00 42.14 -64.73
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.71 19.07 17.86
Depreciation 13.66 15.09 14.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.41 20.89 22.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.19 24.78 -12.20
Other Income 3.66 1.07 8.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.53 25.85 -3.79
Interest 9.41 9.07 8.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.94 16.78 -12.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.94 16.78 -12.76
Tax -3.43 4.49 -2.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.51 12.29 -10.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.51 12.29 -10.27
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.51 12.29 -10.27
Equity Share Capital 34.39 34.39 34.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.77 3.58 -3.01
Diluted EPS -2.76 3.58 -3.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.77 3.58 -3.01
Diluted EPS -2.76 3.58 -3.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
