V2 Retail Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.61 crore, up 24.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.61 crore in June 2023 up 24.76% from Rs. 211.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2023 up 320.29% from Rs. 2.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.97 crore in June 2023 up 64.09% from Rs. 22.53 crore in June 2022.

V2 Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 1.81 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2022.

V2 Retail shares closed at 129.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.49% returns over the last 6 months and 13.66% over the last 12 months.