V2 Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 238.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2022 down 24.17% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 40.94 crore in December 2021.

V2 Retail
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 239.66 194.51 238.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 239.66 194.51 238.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.84 6.37 7.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 103.47 120.52 109.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 31.30 12.81 42.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.64 22.32 19.07
Depreciation 17.60 15.65 15.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.28 22.42 20.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.53 -5.58 24.78
Other Income 2.39 1.18 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.92 -4.40 25.85
Interest 10.42 11.08 9.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.50 -15.48 16.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.50 -15.48 16.78
Tax 3.19 -3.88 4.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.32 -11.59 12.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.32 -11.59 12.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.32 -11.59 12.29
Equity Share Capital 34.39 34.39 34.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 -3.37 3.58
Diluted EPS 2.69 -3.37 3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 -3.37 3.58
Diluted EPS 2.69 -3.37 3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
