V2 Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 238.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2022 down 24.17% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 40.94 crore in December 2021.