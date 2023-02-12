V2 Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 238.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2022 down 24.17% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 40.94 crore in December 2021.

V2 Retail EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.

Read More

V2 Retail shares closed at 86.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.27% returns over the last 6 months and -45.21% over the last 12 months.