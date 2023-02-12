English
    V2 Retail Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore, up 0.32% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 239.66 crore in December 2022 up 0.32% from Rs. 238.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.32 crore in December 2022 down 24.17% from Rs. 12.29 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.52 crore in December 2022 down 1.03% from Rs. 40.94 crore in December 2021.

    V2 Retail
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations239.66194.51238.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations239.66194.51238.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.846.377.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods103.47120.52109.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks31.3012.8142.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6422.3219.07
    Depreciation17.6015.6515.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2822.4220.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.53-5.5824.78
    Other Income2.391.181.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.92-4.4025.85
    Interest10.4211.089.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.50-15.4816.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.50-15.4816.78
    Tax3.19-3.884.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.32-11.5912.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.32-11.5912.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.32-11.5912.29
    Equity Share Capital34.3934.3934.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.71-3.373.58
    Diluted EPS2.69-3.373.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.71-3.373.58
    Diluted EPS2.69-3.373.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited