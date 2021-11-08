V-Mart Retail Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 337.97 crore, up 92.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.97 crore in September 2021 up 92.57% from Rs. 175.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.14 crore in September 2021 up 25.41% from Rs. 18.96 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.72 crore in September 2021 up 68.51% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2020.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 4,038.10 on November 04, 2021 (NSE)