V-Mart Retail Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 314.16 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.16 crore in September 2019 up 19.82% from Rs. 262.19 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.04 crore in September 2019 down 348.39% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.50 crore in September 2019 up 543.26% from Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2018.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 1,997.75 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.32% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.