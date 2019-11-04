V-Mart Retail Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 314.16 crore, up 19.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 314.16 crore in September 2019 up 19.82% from Rs. 262.19 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.04 crore in September 2019 down 348.39% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.50 crore in September 2019 up 543.26% from Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2018.
V-Mart Retail shares closed at 1,997.75 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -28.32% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.
Special Thursday Expiry on
|V-Mart Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|314.16
|453.05
|262.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|314.16
|453.05
|262.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|446.40
|317.17
|264.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-230.17
|-2.94
|-78.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.00
|37.30
|30.07
|Depreciation
|22.26
|22.00
|6.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|2.45
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|47.61
|43.72
|47.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.94
|35.80
|-10.54
|Other Income
|1.18
|2.08
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.76
|37.88
|-9.49
|Interest
|13.11
|12.00
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.88
|25.88
|-9.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.88
|25.88
|-9.68
|Tax
|-4.84
|8.28
|-5.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.04
|17.60
|-4.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.04
|17.60
|-4.02
|Equity Share Capital
|18.15
|18.15
|18.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.94
|9.70
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-9.94
|9.69
|-2.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.94
|9.70
|-2.06
|Diluted EPS
|-9.94
|9.69
|-2.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI