    V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 593.91 crore, up 29.46% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 593.91 crore in March 2023 up 29.46% from Rs. 458.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2023 down 1314.56% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.46 crore in March 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022.

    V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,099.50 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -28.78% over the last 12 months.

    V-Mart Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations593.91776.88458.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations593.91776.88458.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods508.23351.34420.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-103.92150.39-121.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.0276.2951.07
    Depreciation48.4147.2737.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.6695.1858.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.4856.4112.73
    Other Income7.530.702.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.9557.1115.52
    Interest33.6230.7023.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-51.5826.41-8.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-51.5826.41-8.01
    Tax-14.626.44-5.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.9619.97-2.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.9619.97-2.61
    Equity Share Capital19.7719.7719.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.7010.11-1.33
    Diluted EPS-18.7010.08-1.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-18.7010.11-1.33
    Diluted EPS-18.7010.08-1.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

