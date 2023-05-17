V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 593.91 crore, up 29.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 593.91 crore in March 2023 up 29.46% from Rs. 458.78 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2023 down 1314.56% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.46 crore in March 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022.
V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,099.50 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -28.78% over the last 12 months.
|V-Mart Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|593.91
|776.88
|458.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|593.91
|776.88
|458.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|508.23
|351.34
|420.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-103.92
|150.39
|-121.69
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.02
|76.29
|51.07
|Depreciation
|48.41
|47.27
|37.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|98.66
|95.18
|58.85
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.48
|56.41
|12.73
|Other Income
|7.53
|0.70
|2.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.95
|57.11
|15.52
|Interest
|33.62
|30.70
|23.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.58
|26.41
|-8.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.58
|26.41
|-8.01
|Tax
|-14.62
|6.44
|-5.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.96
|19.97
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.96
|19.97
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|19.77
|19.77
|19.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.70
|10.11
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-18.70
|10.08
|-1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.70
|10.11
|-1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-18.70
|10.08
|-1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited