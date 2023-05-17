V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 593.91 crore, up 29.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 593.91 crore in March 2023 up 29.46% from Rs. 458.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.96 crore in March 2023 down 1314.56% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.46 crore in March 2023 down 42.66% from Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,099.50 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.90% returns over the last 6 months and -28.78% over the last 12 months.