V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 458.78 crore, up 30.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.78 crore in March 2022 up 30.38% from Rs. 351.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022 down 77.18% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022 up 40.12% from Rs. 37.91 crore in March 2021.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 3,277.30 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.