V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 458.78 crore, up 30.38% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 458.78 crore in March 2022 up 30.38% from Rs. 351.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022 down 77.18% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022 up 40.12% from Rs. 37.91 crore in March 2021.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 3,277.30 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 458.78 692.02 351.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 458.78 692.02 351.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 420.22 422.35 377.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -121.69 13.60 -130.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.07 53.50 35.54
Depreciation 37.60 40.38 25.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.85 67.25 35.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.73 94.93 8.00
Other Income 2.79 2.60 4.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.52 97.53 12.35
Interest 23.52 21.16 14.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -8.01 76.37 -2.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -8.01 76.37 -2.29
Tax -5.39 19.26 -0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.61 57.11 -1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.61 57.11 -1.47
Equity Share Capital 19.75 19.74 19.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.33 28.85 -0.77
Diluted EPS -1.33 28.82 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.33 28.85 -0.77
Diluted EPS -1.33 28.82 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 12:00 pm
