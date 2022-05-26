V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 458.78 crore, up 30.38% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 458.78 crore in March 2022 up 30.38% from Rs. 351.87 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2022 down 77.18% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022 up 40.12% from Rs. 37.91 crore in March 2021.
V-Mart Retail shares closed at 3,277.30 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.47% returns over the last 6 months and 18.05% over the last 12 months.
|V-Mart Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|458.78
|692.02
|351.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|458.78
|692.02
|351.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|420.22
|422.35
|377.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-121.69
|13.60
|-130.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.07
|53.50
|35.54
|Depreciation
|37.60
|40.38
|25.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.85
|67.25
|35.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.73
|94.93
|8.00
|Other Income
|2.79
|2.60
|4.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.52
|97.53
|12.35
|Interest
|23.52
|21.16
|14.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.01
|76.37
|-2.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.01
|76.37
|-2.29
|Tax
|-5.39
|19.26
|-0.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.61
|57.11
|-1.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.61
|57.11
|-1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|19.75
|19.74
|19.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|28.85
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|28.82
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.33
|28.85
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.33
|28.82
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes