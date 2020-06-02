V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 332.66 crore, down 3.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 332.66 crore in March 2020 down 3.44% from Rs. 344.53 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2020 down 837.01% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.63 crore in March 2020 up 42.94% from Rs. 20.03 crore in March 2019.
V-Mart Retail shares closed at 1,625.30 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.29% over the last 12 months.
|V-Mart Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|332.66
|562.16
|344.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|332.66
|562.16
|344.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|274.18
|237.45
|255.58
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-36.45
|120.63
|-10.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.75
|40.57
|32.77
|Depreciation
|25.21
|24.46
|7.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.34
|46.71
|49.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.63
|92.34
|10.54
|Other Income
|0.79
|0.43
|2.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.42
|92.78
|12.80
|Interest
|13.87
|15.80
|0.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.45
|76.97
|12.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-7.35
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.45
|76.97
|5.11
|Tax
|-2.01
|18.75
|6.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.44
|58.22
|-0.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.44
|58.22
|-0.90
|Equity Share Capital
|18.16
|18.16
|18.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|32.07
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|32.03
|-0.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.65
|32.07
|-0.50
|Diluted EPS
|-4.65
|32.03
|-0.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:22 am