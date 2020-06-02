V-Mart Retail Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 332.66 crore, down 3.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.66 crore in March 2020 down 3.44% from Rs. 344.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.44 crore in March 2020 down 837.01% from Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.63 crore in March 2020 up 42.94% from Rs. 20.03 crore in March 2019.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 1,625.30 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.54% returns over the last 6 months and -32.29% over the last 12 months.