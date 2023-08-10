V-Mart Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 678.52 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 678.52 crore in June 2023 up 15.42% from Rs. 587.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.95 crore in June 2023 down 207.3% from Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.97 crore in June 2023 down 41.84% from Rs. 92.80 crore in June 2022.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,393.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.77% over the last 12 months.