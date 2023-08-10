English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    V-Mart Retail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 678.52 crore, up 15.42% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:

    Net Sales at Rs 678.52 crore in June 2023 up 15.42% from Rs. 587.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.95 crore in June 2023 down 207.3% from Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.97 crore in June 2023 down 41.84% from Rs. 92.80 crore in June 2022.

    V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,393.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.77% over the last 12 months.

    V-Mart Retail
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations678.52593.91587.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations678.52593.91587.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods290.36508.23380.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks145.43-103.92-11.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.6568.0255.21
    Depreciation49.9148.4140.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses118.6298.6675.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.55-25.4848.47
    Other Income1.517.534.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.06-17.9552.56
    Interest33.0233.6224.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-28.97-51.5827.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-28.97-51.5827.84
    Tax-7.02-14.627.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-21.95-36.9620.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-21.95-36.9620.45
    Equity Share Capital19.7719.7719.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.10-18.7010.35
    Diluted EPS-11.10-18.7010.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.10-18.7010.35
    Diluted EPS-11.10-18.7010.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Retail #V-Mart Retail
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!