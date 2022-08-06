V-Mart Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 587.88 crore, up 231.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 587.88 crore in June 2022 up 231.37% from Rs. 177.41 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2022 up 171.23% from Rs. 28.71 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.80 crore in June 2022 up 3553.54% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.
V-Mart Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 10.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.57 in June 2021.
V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,974.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.
|
|V-Mart Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|587.88
|458.78
|177.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|587.88
|458.78
|177.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|380.61
|420.22
|59.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.97
|-121.69
|63.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.21
|51.07
|33.43
|Depreciation
|40.24
|37.60
|25.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|75.32
|58.85
|23.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.47
|12.73
|-27.43
|Other Income
|4.09
|2.79
|4.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.56
|15.52
|-22.93
|Interest
|24.72
|23.52
|15.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.84
|-8.01
|-38.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.84
|-8.01
|-38.51
|Tax
|7.38
|-5.39
|-9.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|20.45
|-2.61
|-28.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|20.45
|-2.61
|-28.71
|Equity Share Capital
|19.77
|19.75
|19.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.35
|-1.33
|-14.57
|Diluted EPS
|10.35
|-1.33
|-14.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.35
|-1.33
|-14.57
|Diluted EPS
|10.35
|-1.33
|-14.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited