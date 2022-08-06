 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
V-Mart Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 587.88 crore, up 231.37% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V-Mart Retail are:

Net Sales at Rs 587.88 crore in June 2022 up 231.37% from Rs. 177.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2022 up 171.23% from Rs. 28.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.80 crore in June 2022 up 3553.54% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

V-Mart Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 10.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.57 in June 2021.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,974.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.

V-Mart Retail
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 587.88 458.78 177.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 587.88 458.78 177.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 380.61 420.22 59.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.97 -121.69 63.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.21 51.07 33.43
Depreciation 40.24 37.60 25.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 75.32 58.85 23.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.47 12.73 -27.43
Other Income 4.09 2.79 4.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.56 15.52 -22.93
Interest 24.72 23.52 15.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.84 -8.01 -38.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.84 -8.01 -38.51
Tax 7.38 -5.39 -9.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.45 -2.61 -28.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.45 -2.61 -28.71
Equity Share Capital 19.77 19.75 19.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.35 -1.33 -14.57
Diluted EPS 10.35 -1.33 -14.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.35 -1.33 -14.57
Diluted EPS 10.35 -1.33 -14.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
