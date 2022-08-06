V-Mart Retail Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 587.88 crore, up 231.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 587.88 crore in June 2022 up 231.37% from Rs. 177.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2022 up 171.23% from Rs. 28.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.80 crore in June 2022 up 3553.54% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2021.

V-Mart Retail EPS has increased to Rs. 10.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.57 in June 2021.

V-Mart Retail shares closed at 2,974.35 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.